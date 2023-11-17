Azerbaijani parliament speaker exposes Armenia's lies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova once again exposed Armenia’s lies while addressing the 56th plenary session of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in Bishkek, News.Az reports.

Gafarova noted that Azerbaijan proposed the signing of a peace treaty with Armenia based on the principles of international law after liberating its lands from Armenian occupation in 2020. However, Armenia, which verbally recognized Karabakh as Azerbaijani territory, unfortunately, engaged in political and military provocations over these three years, she pointed out.

The speaker reminded that not only did Armenia fail to fulfill its obligations arising from the trilateral statement (signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war), but it also did not withdraw its armed forces from the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, continuing to supply weapons, ammunition, and military personnel.

Gafarova emphasized that along with the mines laid by Armenia during the occupation, numbering more than a million, this country continued to mine the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

She also reminded that on September 2 of this year, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated the now-defunct separatist regime, created and actively supported by Armenia, on its so-called "Independence Day" on the legal territories of Azerbaijan, and on September 9, this criminal junta held the so-called "presidential election".

Considering these steps provocative and directed against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, the speaker stressed that on September 19, 2023, the explosion of mines, intentionally planted by the armed forces of Armenia in the liberated territories, killed six civilians and police officers.

In total, according to the speaker, during the post-war period, about 340 people died or were injured as a result of mine explosions.

Speaking about local anti-terrorism measures conducted by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in Karabakh in September of this year, Gafarova mentioned that these measures were aimed at restoring Azerbaijan's constitutional order and neutralizing illegal armed formations.

As a result of the local anti-terrorism measures conducted within 23 hours, the Armenian army in Karabakh was completely disarmed, Azerbaijan fully restored sovereignty over its internationally recognized territory, putting an end to the illegal separatist regime in Karabakh, she explained.

Gafarova particularly emphasized that during the local anti-terrorism measures, Azerbaijan acted in full accordance with international humanitarian law with no damage to the civilian population and civilian infrastructure.

Moreover, no case of "ethnic cleansing" or forced resettlement of Armenians from Karabakh was recorded, which was confirmed by two UN missions that visited the region, she said.

Despite these obvious facts, Armenia continues to deceive the international community based on false and unfounded accusations against Azerbaijan, Gafarova added

News.Az