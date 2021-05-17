Azerbaijani parliament speaker starts official visit to Italy

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova started an official visit to Italy on Monday.

The visit takes place at the invitation of the Italian side.

The delegation includes Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee Tahir Mirkishili, Committee Chairman Eldar Guliyev, head of the working group on Italy-Azerbaijan interparliamentary ties Azer Karimli, MPs Gudrat Hasanguliyev, Elnur Allahverdiyev, Agiya Nakhchivanli, Afet Hasanova, Head of Parliament’s Apparatus Safa Mirzayev and other officials.

At Rome’s Ciampino airport, the Azerbaijani delegation was welcomed by Vito Petrocelli, Chairman of the Standing Committee for External Relations of the Italian Senate, Mammad Ahmadzada, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy, and employees of the Azerbaijani Embassy.

As part of the visit, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova will meet the Chairs of both houses of the Italian Parliament and the country's foreign minister. The meetings will feature an exchange of views on the current level and future prospects for developing inter-parliamentary relations.

The Azerbaijani delegation will also meet with members of the friendship group in the Italian parliament and the Italy-Azerbaijan Friendship Association.

News.Az