Azerbaijani parliament to consider its dissolution

The next plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament will be held Dec. 2, Trend reports.

The agenda for the session includes only one issue.

Azerbaijani MPs will discuss the appeal by the MPs representing the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) in connection with the parliament’s dissolution.

Earlier, a meeting of the YAP Political Council was held, at which MPs representing the party were recommended to speak in the parliament with an initiative about its dissolution. It was also decided to submit an appeal in this regard to the parliament.

