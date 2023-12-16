Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani pavilion at COP28 attracts over 6,000 visitors

The Azerbaijan pavilion attracted more than 6,000 visitors during the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28 in Dubai, UAE, News.Az reports. 

The national pavilion themed "Pioneering sustainable solutions for climate resilience" is co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Having successfully concluded its participation in COP28, Azerbaijan is now poised to host the COP29 climate change summit next year.


