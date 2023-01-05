Azerbaijani peacekeeper awarded UN medal

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations awarded a medal to the Azerbaijani peacekeeper serving in South Sudan, the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

"Congratulations to Azerbaijani peacekeeper Major Ilkin Khalilov - awardee of The United Nations Medal in recognition of the duties and the service of peace as a Military Member of the UNMISS," the permanent mission tweeted.

News.Az