Azerbaijani peacekeeper awarded UN medal

The United Nations awarded a medal to the Azerbaijani peacekeeper serving in South Sudan, the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

"Congratulations to Azerbaijani peacekeeper Major Ilkin Khalilov - awardee of The United Nations Medal in recognition of the duties and the service of peace as a Military Member of the UNMISS," the permanent mission tweeted. 

