Azerbaijani peacekeeper awarded UN medal
- 05 Jan 2023 07:16
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- 180418
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-peacekeeper-awarded-un-medal Copied
The United Nations awarded a medal to the Azerbaijani peacekeeper serving in South Sudan, the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN said on Twitter, News.Az reports.
"Congratulations to Azerbaijani peacekeeper Major Ilkin Khalilov - awardee of The United Nations Medal in recognition of the duties and the service of peace as a Military Member of the UNMISS," the permanent mission tweeted.