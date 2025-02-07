Azerbaijani plane crash victims remembered in Aktau

+ ↺ − 16 px

A memorial ceremony was held in the Kazakh city of Aktau on February 7 to honor those who perished in the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash on December 25, 2024.

The event, organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan and the Akimat of Mangistau region, was attended by Mangistau region Akim (Governor) Nurdaulet Kilybay, Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Kazakhstan Aghalar Atamoghlanov, and others, News.Az reports, citing local media.

During the ceremony, verses from the Quran were recited, and Kilybay expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

He also noted that, following the instructions of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a government commission was formed to investigate the causes of the crash and provide support to the victims.

Kilybay also extended gratitude to rescuers, medical workers, and the people of Kazakhstan for their support.

Ambassador Alim Bayel highlighted the strong, allied relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, noting the strategic importance of both nations in regional politics and transport.

On December 25, 2024, Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8243, an Embraer 190AR aircraft, crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, during an emergency landing attempt. The flight was travelling from Baku, Azerbaijan, to Grozny, Russia. Out of the 67 people on board — 62 passengers and 5 crew members — 38 tragically died, while 29 survived. Among the crew, three lost their lives, and two survived.

On February 4 this year, Reuters reported that the Azerbaijani aircraft was hit by a Russian Pantsir-S air defence system. An Azerbaijani government source confirmed this information, stating that a fragment of a Pantsir-S missile was recovered from the wreckage and identified through international expertise.

