Azerbaijani PM Ali Asadov offers condolences to Iranian First Vice President and Ukrainian PM

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has sent letters of condolences to First Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Eshaq Jahangiri and Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk as a passenger plane of Ukraine International Airlines crashed near the city of Tehran.

On the occasion of the tragedy, the Azerbaijani Prime Minister extended his deepest condolences to the Iranian First Vice President and the Ukrainian Prime Minister, families and loved ones of those who were killed.

News.Az

