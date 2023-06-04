Azerbaijani PM congratulates Cevdet Yilmaz on his appointment as Turkish Vice President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has sent a congratulatory letter to Cevdet Yilmaz on the occasion of his appointment as Vice President of Türkiye, News.Az reports.

PM Ali Asadov said that the appointment of Cevdet Yilmaz to a high position is a clear manifestation of great trust and confidence placed in him by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Türkiye has become a power center in the international arena, demonstrating comprehensive development in recent years.

Thanks to the determined efforts of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation has travelled a successful path during this period and risen to the level of indestructible friendship and brotherhood, strategic partnership and alliance,” the Azerbaijani PM emphasized.

The PM noted that the huge projects implemented jointly by Azerbaijan and Türkiye increase the importance of the two countries as well as the region on a global scale, and serve peace, cooperation and development in the region.

PM Ali Asadov also expressed readiness to make joint efforts to continue the successful development of allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye guided by the slogan "One nation, two states", and expand cooperation between the two countries in trade, economic, investment, energy, transport, humanitarian and all other spheres within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation.

