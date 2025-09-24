Azerbaijani PM holds meeting with Serbia's Parliament Speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 24, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with Ana Brnabić, Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, they hailed the development of Azerbaijan-Serbia strategic partnership, News.Az reports citing local media.

They emphasized that an active political dialogue has been established between Azerbaijan and Serbia, with both countries consistently supporting each other within international organizations, particularly on territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The role of parliamentary cooperation in the development of interstate relations was appreciated. The parties emphasized that there is effective cooperation between the two countries both bilaterally and within international parliamentary platforms.

The meeting discussed the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia in trade-economic, investment, oil and gas, green energy, transport, humanitarian, and other fields.

News.Az