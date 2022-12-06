Azerbaijani PM meets with head of Republic of Dagestan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with Head of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation Sergey Melikov, News.az reports.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Dagestan in various spheres, and discussed the prospects for mutual activity in areas of mutual interest.

They also expressed confidence that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Dagestan will contribute to further strengthening of mutually beneficial partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia.

News.Az