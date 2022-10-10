Azerbaijani PM meets with Moldovan counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with Moldovan counterpart Natalia Gavrilita, who is on a visit to Baku, News.az reports.

The sides hailed the development of Azerbaijan-Moldova relations in various areas.

The PMs stressed the importance of a meeting of the joint Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Moldova held in Baku.

They discussed the expansion of trade and economic ties between Azerbaijan and Moldova, mutual investment opportunities and promotion of business relations, as well as prospects for cooperation in various spheres.

News.Az