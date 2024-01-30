Azerbaijani PM meets with Russian Minister of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has today met with Minister of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief of the Russian Federation Alexander Kurenkov, News.az reports.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the high level of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia.

They underscored the rapid development of cooperation between the two countries across all domains, including the prevention and mitigation of emergency situations.

The two stressed the significance of signing the Joint Action Plan for 2024-2026 between the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief of Russia.

The meeting also saw discussions on the prospects for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in preventing emergency situations and eliminating their consequences.

News.Az