Azerbaijani PM meets with Russian Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs' Rights

Azerbaijan`s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with Presidential Commissioner of the Russian Federation for the Protection of Entrepreneurs' Rights Boris Titov, News.Az reports.

The sides praised the comprehensive development of mutual relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.

They hailed a favorable investment climate in Azerbaijan and the wide representation of Russian business in the country.

The parties emphasized the importance of expanding relations between the two countries` business communities and continuing mutual business missions.

The two also discussed the prospects for cooperation in trade, economic, investment and other areas of mutual interest.

