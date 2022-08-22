Azerbaijani PM offers condolences to Kyrgyz counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has sent a letter of condolences to Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

In his letter, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said that he was deeply shocked by the news of death and injury of Kyrgyz citizens as a result of a road accident that occurred in Ulyanovsk Region of the Russian Federation.

Azerbaijani Premier Asadov extended his deep condolences to his Kazakh counterpart, as well as the families and loved ones of those who were killed.

News.Az