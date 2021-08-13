Azerbaijani police find weapons, munitions in liberated Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Employees of the Shusha district police department and the relevant structures of the State Security Service detected weapons and unexploded munitions in Shusha city (liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war), according to the Barda regional group of the Interior Ministry's press service.

Preventive measures to find weapons and unexploded munitions in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories continue.

During the new raid, 691 cartridges of 7.62 mm caliber, one machine gun, one gun, three grenades, one grenade launcher projectile, and other munitions were abandoned by the Armenian Armed Forces have been detected in the city.

News.Az