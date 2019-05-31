Azerbaijani, Polish presidents hold one-on-one meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the official welcome ceremony, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda have held a one-on-one meeting.

The successful development of bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields was hailed at the meeting. Good opportunities for further expanding bilateral ties were also emphasized. It was noted that the Polish President Andrzej Duda’s official visit to Azerbaijan will contribute to the expansion of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The sides exchanged views on bilateral ties and the issues of mutual interest.

