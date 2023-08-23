Azerbaijani, Polish think tanks sign memorandum of understanding

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the Warsaw Institute signed a memorandum of understanding, News.Az reports.

The memorandum was signed by Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the AIR Center, and Liliana Śmiech, President and Director of Public Relations of the Warsaw Institute.

The document envisages cooperation and exchange of information and opinions between the Azerbaijani and Polish think tanks on international relations, foreign policy and security issues.

News.Az