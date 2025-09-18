Azerbaijani premier highlights importance of Zangezur Corridor at OTS meeting in Bishkek

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov on Thursday attended a meeting of the heads of government/vice presidents of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Addressing the event, PM Asadov emphasized the importance of the combined efforts of Turkic-speaking states in ensuring stability, security, and prosperity, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.

He noted that mutually beneficial interaction provides new opportunities to enhance trade and economic ties among OTS member countries, foster economic growth, and diversify transport corridors. He highlighted that Azerbaijan has established strategic partnerships or alliances at the bilateral level with all OTS member countries.

Hailing the dynamics of economic collaboration, the premier noted that from January to July this year, Azerbaijan’s trade with OTS states increased by over 8 percent. He also highlighted investment cooperation, stating that Azerbaijan’s investments in OTS member states amount to nearly $21 billion, and that joint investment funds with several member countries have been established to promote mutual investments in priority sectors of the economy.

On transport cooperation, which continues to strengthen regional ties, Asadov stressed the importance of the Middle Corridor, which passes through the territory of Turkic states and plays a strategic role in expanding global trade and transport relations. He emphasized that the recent agreements reached in Washington on linking mainland Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic are of historical significance. The opening of the Zangezur Corridor will not only create new economic and transit opportunities for all regional states but will also increase the corridor’s throughput capacity by integrating it into the Middle Corridor.

The meeting also discussed the OTS’s role in promoting prosperity, development, and integration within the Turkic world. Discussions included enhancing the use of OTS mechanisms and expanding cooperation in key economic sectors such as trade, investment, transport, energy, and agriculture, aiming for broader multilateral collaboration.

Following the meeting, a Joint Statement of the Heads of Government/Vice Presidents of OTS Member States was adopted.

