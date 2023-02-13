Azerbaijani premier, Turkish vice president hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has had a telephone conversation with Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye Fuat Oktay, News.Az reports.

During the telephone conversation, the sides discussed the progress of works towards elimination of consequences caused by a strong earthquake in southern Türkiye, emphasizing that Azerbaijani rescuers continue their search and rescue operations in the disaster areas.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay once again expressed his deep gratitude to the brotherly state and people of Azerbaijan for the moral support and humanitarian assistance to Türkiye since the first hours of the earthquake, as well as for mobilizing all its resources to eliminate the consequences of this grave disaster and provide assistance to those facing difficulties.

News.Az