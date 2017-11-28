Azerbaijani President: "All the outlined issues have been resolved this year"

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Sports is a healthy lifestyle. Sport brings up young people in the spirit of patriotism. Sports introduces countries world-wide. If we look at the list of countries with a high score in the Olympics, we see that the majority of them are developed countries. That is, sports in developed countries can be further developed. Azerbaijan is also a developing country."

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said this at a meeting with representatives of the public of Agjabedi district and sportsmen of Agjabedi after acquaintance with the Olympic Sports Complex, APA reports.



The Head of the State emphasized that establishing such a center in Aghjabadi shows that the government invests in the social sphere, sports, even in difficult economic times: "Sport is an integral part of our social life, which is a manifestation of our social policies."



President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan has strong economy today and the government does not face any financial problem: "Therefore, additional measures will be taken in the field of socio-economic infrastructure this year and in the coming years".



Construction of rural roads in Agjabadi will be continued in the coming years. Several village road projects have been implemented and will be envisaged next year. Repair of multi-storey residential buildings is also on the agenda, additional funds will be allocated for the improvement works, and in a word, I am confident that the socioeconomic development of the region will be further ensured.

News.Az

News.Az