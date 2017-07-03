Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 3.9M for road construction in Shamakhi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures on construction of Goyler-Gushchu motor road in Shamakhi district, according to APA.

Upon the order, AZN 3.9 million was allocated from the state budget to Azeravtoyol OJSC for construction of Goyler-Gushchu motor road, which connects 4 settlements populated by 14,000 people.

The Finance Ministry is to provide the funding.

News.Az

