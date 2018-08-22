Azerbaijani president allocates funding for construction of road in Gusar district

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order providing funds for the construction of Kohne Khudat-Hazra road in Gusar district.

Under the presidential order, 4.1 million manats will be allocated to the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency for the construction of the road connecting 21 residential areas with a total population of 22,000 people.

News.Az

