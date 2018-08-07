Azerbaijani President allocates funds for construction of hydropower plant in Ordubad

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures to continue the construction of Ordubad Hydroelectric Power Station.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to the official website of the head of state that in order to continue the construction of 36-megawatt Ordubad Hydroelectric Power Station, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is allocated AZN 13.5 mln.

News.Az

News.Az