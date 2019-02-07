Azerbaijani president allocates funds to eliminate consequences of earthquake in 3 districts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake that occurred in the Shamakhi, Ismayilli and Aghsu districts, Trend reports.

Dozens of private residential buildings in Shamakhi, Ismayilli and Agsu, as well as social and infrastructure facilities were damaged in February 2019 as a result of the earthquake, the epicenter of which was in Agsu and Ismayilli.

According to the order, two million manats will be allocated from the president’s contingency fund, envisaged in the 2019 state budget, to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations to eliminate the damage caused to residential buildings, social and infrastructure facilities in Shamakhi, Ismayilli and Agsu.

The Azerbaijani Finance Ministry has been charged with the allocation of funds in the amount specified in the order, while the Cabinet of Ministers with solving the issues arising from the order.

