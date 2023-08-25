Azerbaijani President and First Lady attend inauguration of furniture factory in Lachin industrial zone

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have participated in the inauguration of a furniture factory in the industrial zone of the Lachin district, and got acquainted with the prefabricated modular house production facility and the small cattle pen, News.Az reports.

Director General of the “Baku Landscaping Service” LLC Bunyad Gasimov informed the head of state and the First Lady of the works accomplished.

The annual production capacity of the furniture factory is 3000 cubic meters. A total of 100 people are scheduled to be employed in the factory.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the factory.

200 houses will be manufactured per year in the prefabricated modular house production facility. The enterprise will employ 100 people on a permanent basis.

Five modular equipment for sheep slaughtering and three for cow slaughtering are installed in the small cattle pen. The enterprise will employ 30 people.

News.Az