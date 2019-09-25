Azerbaijani President and first lady inaugurated Koroglu Transport Exchange Center of Baku Transport Agency

Chairman of the Board of Baku Transport Agency Vusal Karimli informed the head of state and the first lady of the conditions created at Koroglu Transport Exchange Center.

As the first HUB, Koroglu Transport Exchange Center was created in 2016 at the intersection of Ziya Bunyadov and Heydar Aliyev Avenues, in the vicinity of the Boyuk Shor junction and Koroglu metro station. Being a pilot project the Koroglu HUB was first made of lightweight constructions. However, due to appeals from the population, Koroglu HUB was reconstructed in 2019, and state-of-the-art transport infrastructure was created there.

The head of state and the first lady then viewed conditions created at the platforms and waiting rooms.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed the conditions created here.

A recreation park constructed in the Center has a state-of-the-art lighting system.

The head of state and the first lady then viewed the bus which is manufactured by Turkey’s BMC company.

President Ilham Aliyev gave instructions to purchase additional modern buses.

News.Az