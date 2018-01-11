Azerbaijani president approves amendments to law on banks
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a law approving amendments to the law “On banks”, APA reports.
The following amendments have been made to Article 57-11.6 of the law:
1.1. The phrase “up to a total of 90 days” has been removed from the third sentence;
1.2. Forth and fifth sentences have been added in the following content: “The extension granted on each appeal may not exceed 180 days. The number of such extensions is not limited.”
The Transitional provision (Article 2) states that Article 1 of the current law applies to restructuring processes which had commenced before the law entered into force.
News.Az