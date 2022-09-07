Azerbaijani president approves funding for construction and restoration of residential settlements in liberated areas of Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavand and Tartar

Azerbaijani president approves funding for construction and restoration of residential settlements in liberated areas of Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavand and Tartar

Azerbaijani president approves funding for construction and restoration of residential settlements in liberated areas of Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavand and Tartar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to construct, renovate and restore the residential settlements (city, village, settlement) in the liberated areas of Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavand and Tartar districts that are part of the Karabakh economic region, News.Az reports.

Under the presidential Order, the “Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in the Karabakh economic region” public legal entity is initially allocated 3 million manats for the design and implementation of the construction, renovation and restoration of the residential settlements (city, village, settlement) in the liberated areas of Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavand and Tartar that are part of the Karabakh economic region.

News.Az