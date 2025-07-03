Azerbaijani president, Armenian premier expected to meet in Dubai

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are expected to meet in Dubai this month, News.Az reports, citing the Middle East Eye.

The meeting is reportedly to take place later this month.

The two leaders last met in May on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit in Tirana, Albania, where they pledged to keep communication channels open.

News.Az