Azerbaijani president attends 15th Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) has been held in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the Summit.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The heads of state posed for photographs.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov then welcomed other guests who arrived in Turkmenistan to attend the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

The heads of state and government posed for a group photo.

In his opening remarks, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov greeted the Summit participants.

Addressing the event, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the ECO chairmanship passed on to Turkmenistan.

The event then heard speeches from other participants.

President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the Summit.

News.Az