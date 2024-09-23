Azerbaijani president attends first session of Milli Majlis’ seventh convocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first session of the seventh convocation of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on Monday.

President Ilham Aliyev participated in the session, News.Az reports.The head of state delivered a speech.On September 1, 2024, Azerbaijanis headed to the polls to elect members of the 125-seat Milli Majlis. With about 6.421 million registered voters, a total of 990 candidates vied for seats in the Milli Majlis.The snap elections are particularly significant as it marks the first time in 30 years that parliamentary elections were held across all of Azerbaijan's territory, including regions liberated from Armenian occupation.The early elections follow President Ilham Aliyev's decision on June 28 to dissolve parliament and fix September 1 as the election date.According to Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission, the ruling New Azerbaijan Party has secured 68 seats in the parliament.

News.Az