Azerbaijani President attends high-level event "Support to Political Declaration for UN Reforms" in New-York

A high-level event "Support to Political Declaration for UN Reforms" was held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on September 18.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has attended the event, APA reports.

United States President Donald Trump said at the UN that "bureaucracy" is holding the international body back, saying he supports the efforts by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to find the ways to reform the organization so it could serve the interests of global peace and security.

