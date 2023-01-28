Azerbaijani President: Composition of UN Security Council should be expanded

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Issues related to the UN have been discussed around the world for many years. Opinions are being exchanged about reforms in the UN. I stated in one of my speeches that there is a great need for these reforms. I believe that the composition of the Security Council should be expanded,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement following the ceremony of signing Azerbaijan-Egypt documents, News.az reports.

“One permanent seat should be given to a member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation itself must nominate this candidate through consultations. Another permanent seat should be given to the Non-Aligned Movement and the country holding the position of chair of the Non-Aligned Movement should have this seat,” the head of state noted.

“Because almost 80 years have passed since World War II, the world has changed and these changes continue rapidly. Therefore, I believe that these reforms will serve to create a fairer and safer world,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

News.Az