Azerbaijani president congratulates Bangladeshi counterpart

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national day of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Independence Day,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter.

“I am hopeful that relations between Azerbaijan and Bangladesh will continue to develop and expand. On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Bangladesh peace and prosperity,” read the letter.

News.Az

