Azerbaijani president congratulates Dominican counterpart

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Dominican Republic Danilo Medina Feb. 26.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Dominican Republic," President Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter, Trend reports.

"On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you, and wish the friendly people of the Dominican Republic lasting peace and prosperity," added President Aliyev.

News.Az

