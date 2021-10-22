Azerbaijani president congratulates Hungarian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to his Hungarian counterpart János Áder, News.Az reports.

“I convey my sincere congratulations and the best wishes to you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the national holiday of Hungary,” the head of state said in his letter.

“I attach significant importance to the comprehensive development of the Azerbaijani-Hungarian relations. The close friendly and cooperative ties that unite our countries as the strategic partners, are today being enriched by new contents in such areas as the high-level political dialogue, economic-commercial, humanitarian and other fields,” President Aliyev noted.

“I am confident that the relations based on mutual trust and support between our countries and our productive collaboration will continue to successfully develop and expand for the prosperity of our peoples,” he said.

“On this festive day, I wish you strong health, happiness, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Hungary,” the Azerbaijani president added.

News.Az