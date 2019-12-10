Azerbaijani president congratulates Kenyan counterpart
- 10 Dec 2019 17:30
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 144091
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-president-congratulates-kenyan-counterpart Copied
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta.
“On my own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people, I congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Kenya – the Independence Day,” President Aliyev said in his letter.
“On this memorable day, I express my best wishes to you and wish peace and progress to your people,” the Azerbaijani president added.
News.Az