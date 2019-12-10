Azerbaijani president congratulates Kenyan counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people, I congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Kenya – the Independence Day,” President Aliyev said in his letter.

“On this memorable day, I express my best wishes to you and wish peace and progress to your people,” the Azerbaijani president added.

News.Az

