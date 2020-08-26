Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani President congratulates Moldovan counterpart

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the President of Moldova Igor Dodon on the occasion of National holiday - Independence Day, News.Az reports citing press service of the President.

The congratulatory message reads:

"I cordially congratulate you on the national holiday of the Republic of Moldova - Independence Day.

Our countries are linked by close ties of friendship and cooperation. I am convinced that the relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova, based on these good traditions, will continue to develop and strengthen for the benefit of our peoples and countries.

I take this opportunity to express the solidarity of the people of Azerbaijan with the people of Moldova during the period of overcoming the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

I wish you good health and success, and prosperity and well-being to the friendly people of Moldova."

 


