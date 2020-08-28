Azerbaijani president congratulates Moldovan counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Moldovan counterpart Igor Dodon.

“I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Moldova, the Independence Day,” President Aliyev said in his message.

“Our countries are bound together by the ties of friendship and cooperation. I am confident that based on these traditions of goodwill, the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova will continue to develop and strengthen for the prosperity of our peoples and countries.”

“I avail myself of this opportunity to express the Azerbaijani people’s solidarity with the people of Moldova in tackling the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the head of state noted.

“I wish you the best of health and success, and the brotherly people of Moldova progress and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani president added.

News.Az