Azerbaijani president congratulates Moldovan counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu on the occasion of her country’s Independence Day, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and through you all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Moldova – the Independence Day,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

The head of state emphasized that the successful development of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova based on good traditions is gratifying. “The high level of our political relations has created a good basis for expanding our mutually beneficial cooperation in a number of areas.”

“I have the most pleasant recollections of our meeting with you held in an atmosphere of sincerity and mutual trust, our negotiations on the broad range of bilateral relations and the prospects for our cooperation on the sidelines of my visit to Moldova to participate in the 2nd European Political Community Summit in Chișinău,” he said.

“I am confident that we will successfully continue our efforts to strengthen the traditional friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova, to deepen our fruitful cooperation both in bilateral format and within international organizations and make full use of the potential of our joint activities in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Moldova lasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az