Azerbaijani president congratulates Mongolian counterpart

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Mongolian counterpart Khaltmaagiin Battulga.

“It is on the occasion of the national holiday of Mongolia that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I wish to cordially congratulate you and your people,” the head of state said.

“I believe that the relations between Azerbaijan and Mongolia, based on good traditions, will continue to develop successfully both bilaterally and in the multilateral format.”

“I seize this pleasant opportunity to wish strong health and success to you, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Mongolia,” President Aliyev added.

