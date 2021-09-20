Azerbaijani president congratulates Russian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

The letter reads:

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on the successful conduct of the elections to the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.

The victory of the “United Russia” party in the elections once again confirmed the leadership of this party as a leading political force in the country, and the high appreciation by the Russian people of its national policy and multifaceted activities.

I am confident that based on strategic partnership, the traditional relations of friendship, good neighborliness and cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation will continue to strengthen to the benefit of our peoples and countries, as well as in the interest of peace, security and stability in the region.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you the best of health and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Russia prosperity and peace."

News.Az

News.Az