Azerbaijani president congratulates Serbian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my cordial congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national day of the Republic of Serbia,” President Aliyev said, according to Trend.

“I believe that the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia and our cooperation based on mutual trust and support both in bilateral format and within international organizations will continue contributing to the benefit of our two peoples,” he added.

“On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Serbia peace and prosperity,” the president said.

News.Az

News.Az