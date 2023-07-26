Azerbaijani president congratulates Sierra Leonean counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Julius Maada Bio on the occasion of his re-election as president of Sierra Leone, News.Az reports.

“I cordially congratulate you on your re-election as President of the Republic of Sierra Leone,” the Azerbaijani leader said in his congratulatory message.

“I believe that we will make joint efforts to develop relations between Azerbaijan and Sierra Leone on the basis of friendship in line with the interests of our peoples and continue our fruitful cooperation within multilateral institutions, including the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation,” the head of state noted.

“I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your future responsible activities for the sake of welfare of your friendly people,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az