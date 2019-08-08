Azerbaijani President congratulates Singaporean President

+ ↺ − 16 px

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of Singapore Halimah Jacob, APA reports citing press service of the President.

The congratulatory letter reads:

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the national holiday of your country.

On this remarkable day, I wish you all the best and the friendly people of Singapore peace and prosperity."

News.Az

