Azerbaijani President congratulates Singaporean President

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of Singapore Halimah Jacob, APA reports citing press service of the President.

The congratulatory letter reads:

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the national holiday of your country.

On this remarkable day, I wish you all the best and the friendly people of Singapore peace and prosperity."

News.Az 

