Azerbaijani president congratulates Uzbek counterpart

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations and good wishes to you and through you all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the fraternal Republic of Uzbekistan - Independence Day,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“Today, as a result of your leadership and visionary policy, Uzbekistan is confidently advancing along the path of socioeconomic development, adhering to the traditions and principles of statehood. We are particularly pleased with the important achievements of your country, the reputation it has gained in the international world and its growing successes year after year. Your active role and position in the processes taking place in the region enables Uzbekistan to host meetings and summits of the most prestigious international organizations at a high level,” the head of state said.

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan share true bonds of friendship and brotherhood, said President Ilham Aliyev, adding: “We are pleased that our bilateral relations and strategic partnership, built on such solid foundations, are developing year after year and become enriched with concrete content.

The open and active political dialogue between us, our high-level reciprocal visits, regular meetings, numerous signed documents, successful joint projects, including the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission, play an important role in determining the positive dynamics of our cooperation and identifying new partnership directions.”

“A few days ago, your state visit to Azerbaijan opened a new page in the history of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations and gave a strong impetus to the comprehensive development of our strategic partnership.

I am sure that we will make efforts to further strengthen our intergovernmental relations, develop the priority areas of our cooperation, continue and expand our successful joint activities within international organizations, especially the Organization of Turkic States.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your activities, and the brotherly people of Uzbekistan everlasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader concluded.

News.Az