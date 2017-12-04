Azerbaijani president discusses Karabakh conflict settlement with EU special representative

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation led by newly appointed EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

Toivo Klaar said this is his first visit to Baku, noting that he was impressed by the development process he had witnessed here. The EU special representative expressed his desire to get acquainted with Azerbaijan closely.



President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that Toivo Klaar will often visit Azerbaijan and its districts in the future, and wished him success in his activity.



The sides also discussed the ongoing negotiation process for the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

News.Az

