Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Ethiopian and Kenyan counterparts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde.

“I am saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a result of the crash of a passenger plane of Ethiopian Airlines,” President Aliyev said.

“On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and the whole people of Ethiopia,” he said.

President Aliyev has also expressed condolences to President of the Republic of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of casualties among your compatriots as a result of the crash of a passenger plane of Ethiopian Airlines,” President Aliyev said.

“On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed and the whole people of Kenya,” he said.

News.Az

News.Az