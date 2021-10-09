Azerbaijani president extends condolences to Georgian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences to President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili over casualties as a result of the collapse of a seven-story building in Batumi.

"I was deeply saddened by the news of the casualties and injuries as a result of the collapse of a residential building in the city of Batumi," the Azerbaijani president said in his letter.

"On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died, and the friendly people of Georgia, and wish the injured recovery," the head of state added.

News.Az