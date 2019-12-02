Azerbaijani President extends condolences to his Russian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has extended condolences to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, APA reports.

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, I was deeply saddened by the news of numerous casualties as a result of a traffic accident in Zabaykale. I extend my sincere condolences to you, the families and relatives of the dead and wish all the victims a speedy recovery," reads the letter.

News.Az

