Azerbaijani President extends condolences to his Russian counterpart
- 02 Dec 2019 17:52
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 143828
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-president-extends-condolences-to-his-russian-counterpart Copied
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has extended condolences to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, APA reports.
"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, I was deeply saddened by the news of numerous casualties as a result of a traffic accident in Zabaykale. I extend my sincere condolences to you, the families and relatives of the dead and wish all the victims a speedy recovery," reads the letter.
News.Az