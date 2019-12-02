Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani President extends condolences to his Russian counterpart

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has extended condolences to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, APA reports.

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, I was deeply saddened by the news of numerous casualties as a result of a traffic accident in Zabaykale. I extend my sincere condolences to you, the families and relatives of the dead and wish all the victims a speedy recovery," reads the letter.

